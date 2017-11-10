Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores natural hat trick in win over Habs
Zucker scored three goals on seven shots during Thursday's 3-0 win over Montreal.
The final dagger was an empty-net goal, but fantasy owners and the Wild definitely won't downgrade the monster showing. After all, Zucker had been pretty quiet before his current three-game point streak that's gone for five goals and an assist. The heater has him up to eight goals and 13 points through 15 outings for the campaign, and Zucker should be started confidently in the majority of settings until he slows down offensively.
