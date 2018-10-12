Zucker tallied three points, including the game-winning goal, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win versus Chicago.

The first-line winger, after going pointless in the season's first pair of games, recorded two goals and an assist Thursday. He gave Minnesota the win when he beat Blackhawks goalie, Cam Ward on a breakaway in overtime. The Wild have high hopes for the 26-year-old Zucker, who is coming off a career year a season ago that saw him produce 64 points in 82 games.