Zucker scored twice during Monday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Both of Zucker's tallies were beautiful shots and served as clear reminders of his scoring prowess. Already up to a career-high 25 goals, his 43 points through 59 games have the 26-year-old winger positioned to also post his best point total. There are probably still some fantasy circles where Zucker remains undervalued, too.