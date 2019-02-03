Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores power-play goal

Zucker notched a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

Zucker has just 14 goals and 26 points after breaking out with 64 points during the 2017-18 campaign. Despite the poor offensive performance, he's averaging over 17 minutes of ice time per game for the first time in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories