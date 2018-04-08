Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores two goals in season finale
Zucker scored twice Saturday against the Sharks in a 6-3 win.
Zucker finishes the season with a career-high 33 goals and 64 points, the third straight season he's improved his point totals. He's been very efficient this season, finishing third in team scoring despite averaging just 17 minutes per game. His shooting percentage has also improved for the third straight season. The 26-year-old has taken another step in his development this season and could be a threat to score 30 goals again next year, especially with his speed and if he continues to get a lot of time on the power play.
