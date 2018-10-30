Wild's Jason Zucker: Scratched Monday
Zucker was scratched from Monday's lineup in Vancouver.
There hadn't been any word of Zucker dealing with an injury, but it's hard to imagine Minnesota scratching one of its most dangerous offensive weapons. If Zucker is hurt, he could be in danger of missing tomorrow's contest in Edmonton as well. There should be an update on his situation in the next day or so.
