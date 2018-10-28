Wild's Jason Zucker: Secures power-play assist in victory
Zucker registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 home win over the Avalanche.
Zucker offered a helping hand on Eric Staal's go-ahead goal with 10:16 elapsed in the third period. The veteran winger has notched exactly one point in four of his past five games.
More News
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Notches assist on game-winner•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores OT winner•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Nets three points in OT defeat•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Commands five-year extension•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Arbitration hearing date decided•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Begins arbitration process•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.