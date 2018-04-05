Zucker had an assist on Matt Dumba's goal as his side took a 3-1 loss on Wednesday against Anaheim.

Zucker is now equally adept at shooting (31 goals) as he is at passing (31 assists) in 2018, and in both situations, he's been a strong asset for his owners. Assuming he plays in two almost meaningless games, he should continue to make his fantasy owners happy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories