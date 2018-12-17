Wild's Jason Zucker: Should play Tuesday
Zucker (illness) is expected to play against San Jose on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Zucker missed just one game while recovering from his ailment. The California native has been disappointing for fantasy owners this season. He's scored just nine goals and 19 points in 31 games after racking up 64 points in a breakout 2017-18 campaign.
