Wild's Jason Zucker: Six goals in three games
Zucker scored Minnesota's only goal in a 1-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.
Zuckermania continues. He has scored every Minnesota goal in their last three games -- that's six in three games. Zucker will come back to earth, but for now, he's a mandatory play.
More News
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores natural hat trick in win over Habs•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Breaks five-game goal drought•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Continues recent hot streak•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Will be on ice Thursday•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Protected by Minnesota•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Told to scale back recovery efforts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...