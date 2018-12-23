Wild's Jason Zucker: Spoils goalie's shutout bid
Zucker forced overtime with a late goal Saturday, but the Wild ended up losing to the Stars, 2-1.
Zucker tracked down the puck off a Mikael Granlund shot that goalie Ben Bishop blocked, lighting the lamp with 2:03 seconds remaining in regulation. This was goal No. 10 for the top-six winger, and he has that same number of assists through 34 games of the 2018-19 campaign, but he'll be hard-pressed to match his career high in points (64) set last year.
