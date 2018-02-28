Zucker scored a goal and recorded four assists during Tuesday's 8-3 win over St. Louis.

The winger has now collected four goals and seven assists through his past six contests to improve to a career-high 51 points over 63 games for the campaign. Zucker's recent offensive explosion aligns with his inclusion on Minnesota's new-look No. 1 line alongside Eric Staal and Mikael Granlund. The trio isn't going to continue to score at will, but it's certainly proven to be a cushy fantasy setup for all three of late.