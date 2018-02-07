Play

Zucker had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

The red-hot Zucker has recorded points in nine of his past 10 games while lighting the lamp seven times in that stretch. He tied last season's career high of 22 goals with his tally here, so the 26-year-old winger's fantasy value has never been higher.

