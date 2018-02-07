Wild's Jason Zucker: Stays hot with two points
Zucker had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.
The red-hot Zucker has recorded points in nine of his past 10 games while lighting the lamp seven times in that stretch. He tied last season's career high of 22 goals with his tally here, so the 26-year-old winger's fantasy value has never been higher.
More News
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Up to seven-game point streak•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Bags two assists•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Racks up two points in victory•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Adds two more points to ledger•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Records 12th goal of 2017-18•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Six goals in three games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...