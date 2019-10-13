Wild's Jason Zucker: Tallies on power play

Zucker scored a power-play goal and tallied three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins.

The winger gave the Wild their first goal of the game just 28 seconds after Sidney Crosby scored to put the Penguins up by two. Zucker has scored twice in four games with nine shots on goal to start the season. He has topped 20 scores four times in his career.

