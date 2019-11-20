Play

Wild's Jason Zucker: Two-point night in Buffalo

Zucker picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

He set up Jonas Brodin for his first goal of the season with a slick cross-ice pass, then capped the evening with an empty-net tally. After a sluggish start to the year Zucker is on a roll, scoring three goals and 10 points in the last 11 games.

