Wild's Jason Zucker: Two-point night in Buffalo
Zucker picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
He set up Jonas Brodin for his first goal of the season with a slick cross-ice pass, then capped the evening with an empty-net tally. After a sluggish start to the year Zucker is on a roll, scoring three goals and 10 points in the last 11 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.