Wild's Jason Zucker: Undergoes surgery for broken fibula

Zucker (lower leg) will miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fibula.

Zucker was injured in Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks and is now facing an extended absence. He'll likely be moved to injured reserve at some point in the near future. Ryan Donato and Jordan Greenway have the best chance at competing for the second-line job opened up with Zucker unavailable.

