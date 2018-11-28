Zucker found twine Tuesday, but the Wild squandered a two-goal lead and lost to the Coyotes at home, 4-3.

Zucker's second-period tally put the Wild up 3-1, but the 'Yotes would end up scoring three unanswered goals -- including a pair from Josh Archibald -- to stun the Wild in their own barn. Zucker renewed his contract for five years and $27.5 million in the summer, but six Minnesota skaters currently have more points than his 16-spot over 24 games. The main problem is that the California native only has three man-advantage points after ringing up a career-high 16 of those last year.