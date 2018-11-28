Wild's Jason Zucker: Underperforming for Minnesota
Zucker found twine Tuesday, but the Wild squandered a two-goal lead and lost to the Coyotes at home, 4-3.
Zucker's second-period tally put the Wild up 3-1, but the 'Yotes would end up scoring three unanswered goals -- including a pair from Josh Archibald -- to stun the Wild in their own barn. Zucker renewed his contract for five years and $27.5 million in the summer, but six Minnesota skaters currently have more points than his 16-spot over 24 games. The main problem is that the California native only has three man-advantage points after ringing up a career-high 16 of those last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...