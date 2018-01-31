Zucker scored a goal and recorded four shots through 16:31 of ice time (1:53 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Columbus.

The American winger has now marked the scoresheet in seven consecutive games and is up to 20 goals and 17 assists through 50 contests for the year. Zucker is set to top last season's career-high marks (22 goals and 47 points), and with a go-to offensive role, he should continue to be started confidently in most fantasy leagues.