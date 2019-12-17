Wild's Jason Zucker: Won't play in Vegas

Zucker (lower body) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Wild will be without two top-six forwards since Mikko Koivu (lower body) is headed back to Minnesota. Zucker has been quite productive this year, as he's tied for second on the team with 12 goals through 34 games. It's unsettled who will fill into Zucker's role, but Jordan Greenway figures to be the leading candidate.