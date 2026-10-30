Wallstedt stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Wallstedt suffered his first home defeat of the season after Matthew Schaefer beat him just 33 seconds into overtime. The young netminder entered the contest after winning his last two starts, but this outing matched his season-worst goals-allowed total. Despite the disappointing result, his role in a competitive Wild squad should continue to provide fantasy opportunities, although his save efficiency remains important to monitor. He's enjoying a strong start to the season even if he has the occasional down performance, going 8-2-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a strong .916 save percentage in 13 starts.