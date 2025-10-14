Wallstedt stopped 31 of 34 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Wallstedt was beaten three times in the final frame, including allowing the equalizer with 46 seconds left in regulation. However, Wallstedt came through in the clutch during the shootout and stopped all four shots to eventually carry the Wild to victory. This was Wallstedt's first start of the campaign, but he should revert to this regular backup role when the Wild take on the Stars on Tuesday in the second leg of a back-to-back set, with Filip Gustavsson likely to start that contest.