Wallstedt posted a 32-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Wallstedt has been absolutely dominant between the posts of late. This was his third shutout across his last four starts, as he also achieved this feat against the Ducks (Nov. 15) and Flames (Nov. 9), recording 28 and 36 saves in those games, respectively. The 23-year-old netminder has won each of his last five starts, posting a 0.99 GAA and an outstanding, yet unsustainable, .970 save percentage over that stretch.