Wallstedt will patrol the road crease in Thursday's clash against the Flames, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Wallstedt will look to continue his dominance Thursday, as he's currently rolling with a 9-0-1 record over his last 10 appearances. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder has a 15-2-3 record, a 1.99 GAA and a .924 save percentage across 20 games this season. He's a must-start in all fantasy formats regardless of his matchup moving forward. He'll face a favorable opponent Thursday against the Flames, who are tied for 28th in the NHL with 2.55 goals per game this season.