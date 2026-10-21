Wallstedt stopped 28 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Wallstedt couldn't protect Minnesota's early advantage, allowing three goals across the first two periods before surrendering the overtime winner. However, he made several important saves during Edmonton's overtime power play before Evan Bouchard finally beat him. Wallstedt's fantasy outlook remains promising, although matchups against elite offensive teams could produce volatile results. The 23-year-old Swedish netminder has suffered just one defeat in regulation this season, going 6-1-2 with a 2.20 GAA and a .915 save percentage in nine appearances.