Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Blanks Ducks for second straight SO
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallstedt made 28 saves in Saturday's 2-0 win over Anaheim.
The young netminder appears to have completely erased a rough 2024-25 campaign from his mind. Wallstedt has recorded consecutive shutouts, and through six starts to begin the current campaign he's 4-0-2 with a dazzling 2.10 GAA and .924 save percentage. Filip Gustavsson should be between the pipes Sunday against the Golden Knights on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the veteran's 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage are leaving the door open for Wallstedt to push his way into a much more significant role for the Wild.
More News
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Guarding home goal•
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Collects second shutout of career•
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Earns back-to-back starts•
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Earns second win of season•
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: In goal Friday•
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Tagged with OT loss•