Wallstedt made 28 saves in Saturday's 2-0 win over Anaheim.

The young netminder appears to have completely erased a rough 2024-25 campaign from his mind. Wallstedt has recorded consecutive shutouts, and through six starts to begin the current campaign he's 4-0-2 with a dazzling 2.10 GAA and .924 save percentage. Filip Gustavsson should be between the pipes Sunday against the Golden Knights on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the veteran's 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage are leaving the door open for Wallstedt to push his way into a much more significant role for the Wild.