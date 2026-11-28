Wallstedt stopped 28 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Wallstedt carried a shutout into the third period but surrendered three goals before Cale Makar scored the decisive tally in the shootout. Despite the disappointing collapse, it would be wrong to stop trusting Wallstedt across all formats, as he faced one of the NHL's most prolific offenses in this loss. Minnesota's 18-4-6 record provides a favorable environment for the young netminder to maintain considerable fantasy value whenever he starts. After all, even though he's winless in his last three starts (0-1-2, 69 saves on 79 shots faced), he still owns an excellent 8-1-2 record with a 2.06 GAA and a .922 save percentage since the beginning of November.