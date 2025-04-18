Wallstedt was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday.

Wallstedt struggled at the NHL level early in the season, going 0-2-0, allowing eight goals on 51 shots (.843 save percentage). The 22-year-old, who is considered the Wild's goaltender of the future, went 9-14-4 with a 3.59 GAA and an .879 save percentage across 27 AHL appearances. He will be the third goaltender as Filip Gustavsson will start with Marc-Andre Fleury as his backup, barring any injuries, through the playoffs.