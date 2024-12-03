Wallstedt was promoted from AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

Wallstedt hasn't been exactly dominating in the minors, posting a 3-6-1 record and 4.34 GAA in 10 outings for the club. With Iowa off until Saturday's clash with AHL Milwaukee, the netminder may just be up with the big club to get the opportunity to work with the team's goalie coach and get some reps with the Wilds as a way to boost his confidence. Still, fantasy players probably should monitor the status of Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury ahead of puck drop against the Canucks on Tuesday.