Wallstedt posted a 36-save shutout in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Wallstedt was kept busy but held the Flames at bay for the second shutout of his NHL career. The 22-year-old was making consecutive starts for the first time in his career, and it looks like he might be set to put some pressure on Filip Gustavsson for the starting role. Wallstedt is now 3-0-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .909 save percentage over five starts this season. It'll be interesting to see who the Wild turn to for Tuesday's home game against the surging Sharks.