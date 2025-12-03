Wallstedt posted a 33-save shutout in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Oilers.

Wallstedt, who was named NHL Rookie of the Month for November early in the day Tuesday, continued his run of dominance with his fourth shutout during his seven-game winning streak. He's allowed a total of seven goals during the streak. The 23-year-old still hasn't lost in regulation in 10 outings this season, going 8-0-2 with a 1.74 GAA and a .944 save percentage. The Wild's road trip continues in Calgary on Thursday, though Wallstedt would cede that start to Filip Gustavsson before taking the crease in Vancouver on Saturday if Minnesota sticks to the goalie rotation that's been working well lately.