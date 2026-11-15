Wallstedt made 30 saves in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

The Wild jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Boston finally broke through with a Fraser Minten power-play goal midway through the second period, and the outcome was never really in much doubt. Wallstedt extended his win streak to six starts, and he leads the NHL with 14 victories, two ahead of Carolina's Pyotr Kochetkov. Wallstedt is also fifth in the league with a 1.94 GAA, and fourth in save percentage at .926 save percentage as he begins building an early Vezina Trophy resume.