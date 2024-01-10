Wallstedt will get the starting nod versus the Stars on the road Wednesday, making his NHL debut, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wallstedt is 11-9-0 with a .917 save percentage and 2.54 GAA in 20 games for AHL Iowa this season. Selected by the Wild with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old Swede will finally get his first taste of NHL action after two years in the minors. With a back-to-back against the Flyers and Coyotes on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Wallstedt will likely split those games with starter Marc-Andre Fleury.