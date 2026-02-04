Wallstedt (illness) is not with the team ahead of Wednesday's road matchup with Nashville, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt will have some extra time to get back to 100 percent before needing to travel to Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he will link up with Team Sweden. The Tre Kronor will likely utilize Wallstedt's goalie partner Filip Gustavsson against Italy on Wednesday, though it's possible Wallstedt still sees some minutes during the tournament.