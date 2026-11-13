Wallstedt made 26 saves Thursday in 5-2 win over Toronto.

Wallstedt's dominant season continues. He's won five consecutive starts, and he hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 22. He's 7-0-1 since, and he's allowed two or fewer goals in seven of those eight games. Overall, Wallstedt is 13-2-3 with a 1.94 GAA and .925 save percentage. He leads the NHL in wins and sits third in both GAA and save percentage. He's been a critical pillar in the Wild's excellent season so far, and a key reason why they have points in 10 straight games.