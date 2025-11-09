Wallstedt will get the start against the Flames on Sunday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.comreports.

Wallstedt will start back-to-back contests for the first time this season, and in his career, Sunday. The 22-year-old earned another game given the good performance he gave during Friday's 5-2 win against the Islanders, stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced. He will face a Flames team tied for the least potent offense in the league so far, averaging just 2.19 goals per game.