Wallstedt recorded a shutout in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday, stopping all 24 shots for his first NHL victory.

Wallstedt is getting a look at the NHL level with the Wild nearly eliminated from playoff contention. The club is currently carrying three netminders on the roster, so the 21-year-old Wallstedt is unlikely to get a significant workload down the stretch. Still, Wallstedt could challenge Filip Gustavsson as the presumptive goalie of the future for the Wild.