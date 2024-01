Wallstedt was promoted from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

One of the top goaltending prospects in the league, Wallstedt was a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He's posted a 2.54 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 20 games with AHL Iowa this season. He'll likely serve as the primary backup to Marc-Andre Fleury while Filip Gustavsson (lower body) remains on injured reserve.