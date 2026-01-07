Wallstedt is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Thursday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Wallstedt has an 11-2-4 record, 2.30 GAA and .926 save percentage in 17 outings in 2025-26. While he's having a superb campaign, he's working through a rough patch, in which he's allowed 14 goals on 133 shots (.895 save percentage) across his past four appearances. Seattle ranks 25th in goals per game with 2.78.