Wallstedt stopped 37 of 41 shots on net in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Wallstedt allowed just two goals at even strength in Sunday's contest with the Avalanche scoring the other three goals with a man advantage or against an empty net. After his busy loss Sunday, the 23-year-old netminder has a 10-2-2 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .933 save percentage across 14 appearances this season. Despite Sunday's loss to a division rival, only a small list of netminders have undoubtedly better value in fantasy than Wallstedt. He has won five of his last seven contests and has the best save percentage among goaltenders who have played in double-digit games. While he operates in a goaltending tandem alongside Filip Gustavsson, Wallstedt sees enough volume to maintain elite week-to-week value in most fantasy formats. He will likely have Tuesday's game off before being given a solid chance to play in Saturday's matchup in Winnipeg.