Wallstedt will protect the home net against Colorado on Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt has won his last five outings while stopping 163 of 168 shots and posting three shutouts. He has a 6-0-2 record this season while allowing only 16 goals on 248 shots. However, his success will be put to the test by a Colorado team that ranks first in the league with 4.09 goals per game this campaign.