Wallstedt stopped 25 of 28 shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Wallstedt tended a clean first period before allowing three consecutive goals and eventually giving up two tallies in the shootout. With the OT loss, he now has an 11-2-3 record with a .928 save percentage and a 2.21 GAA through 16 appearances this season. After his hot start to the season, the 23-year-old goaltender has alternated wins and losses over his last four outings. While he remains a strong "1B option" for the Wild in tandem with Filip Gustavsson, the latter has won six of his last seven outings, giving him an edge over Wallstedt in the interim. Regardless, the rookie netminder is a viable option in all fantasy formats and should continue to see a decent number of starts moving forward.