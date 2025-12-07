Wallstedt stopped 16 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Facing a team depleted by injuries, this was a disappointing performance for Wallstedt. He hadn't allowed more than three goals in any game during his seven-game winning streak, which was snapped Saturday with his first regulation loss of the season. He's now at an 8-1-2 record with a 1.95 GAA and a .936 save percentage. Bouncing back is critical for young goalies, and fantasy managers will want to see Wallstedt do well in that regard. The Wild have alternated goalies, so it's likely to be Filip Gustavsson starting in Seattle on Monday while Wallstedt would get a tough assignment Thursday at home versus the Stars.