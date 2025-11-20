Wallstedt stopped 42 of 45 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes brought a ton of pressure, but Wallstedt was up to the challenge. He kept them off the board until Jackson Blake's second period tally. Wallstedt has won four outings in a row, allowing just five goals on 136 shots in that span. The 23-year-old is up to 5-0-2 on the year with a 2.20 GAA and a .926 save percentage over seven games. He's doing everything he can to push Filip Gustavsson for playing time between the pipes. The Wild's next game is Friday in Pittsburgh.