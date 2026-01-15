Wallstedt was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports, signaling that he'll draw the home start against the Jets.

Wallstedt and Filip Gustavsson have alternated starts over the past month, but Wallstedt will be in the net for a second consecutive game Thursday for the first time since early November. Wallstedt hasn't been particularly sharp over his last four starts, going 1-1-2 with a 3.35 GAA and .886 save percentage. However, he's made a pair of road starts against Winnipeg this year, going 2-0-0 with a 1.53 GAA and .948 save percentage.