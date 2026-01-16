Wallstedt gave up six goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Filip Gustavsson to begin the third period of Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

The hook from coach Scott Arniel had more to do with protecting Wallstedt's confidence than his actual performance. The 23-year-old netminder has just one win in his last five starts, going 1-2-2 with a 4.13 GAA and .860 save percentage, and he could be in danger of falling out of a timeshare with Gustavsson until he turns things around.