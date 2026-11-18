Wallstedt stopped 25 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

The Wild's offense was in control from the start of the game, racking up five goals before Wallstedt let in the Predators' first marker. This ended a stretch of six games where he hadn't allowed more than two goals, but it was still his seventh straight win. Wallstedt is up to 15-2-3 with a 1.99 GAA and a .924 save percentage over 20 starts. The Wild are set to begin a three-game road trip in Calgary on Thursday. Filip Gustavsson (hip) could be ready for his season debut by the last game of that trip, Monday in San Jose, which could lead to a slight reduction in Wallstedt's workload soon. Still, with the numbers he's putting up, his hold on the No. 1 job should be safe.