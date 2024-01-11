Wallstedt made 27 saves in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to Dallas.

Promoted from AHL Iowa earlier in the week, Wallstedt made his NHL debut and held his own for a couple periods before the Stars blew the doors off in the third. The 21-year-old is still viewed as the goalie of the future for the Wild after being selected 20th overall in the 2021 Draft, but he may not be quite ready for the top level. Marc-Andre Fleury should continue to see the bulk of the work in net while Filip Gustavsson (lower body) is sidelined.