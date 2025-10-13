default-cbs-image
Wallstedt will patrol the crease for Monday's home clash against Los Angeles, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Wallstedt will take the first game of the Wild's back-to-back, which means Filip Gustavsson should get the nod on the road versus Dallas on Tuesday. It will be the season debut for the 22-year-old Wallstedt. Last season, the Swede appeared in just two regular-season games for Minnesota, going 0-2-0 with a 4.10 GAA. Even as the No. 2 option for the Wild, Wallstedt should see significantly more opportunities in 2025-26.

