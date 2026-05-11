Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Guarding goal in Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallstedt will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Monday in Game 4, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Wallstedt is coming off a 35-save performance in Game 3's 5-1 win over the Avalanche on Saturday. He has stopped 240 of 263 shots en route to a 5-3 record through eight appearances this postseason. Colorado has scored 28 goals in only seven outings this playoffs.
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