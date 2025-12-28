Wallstedt turned aside 23 of 26 shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

After allowing Winnipeg's second and third goals of the game late into the second period, Wallstedt stopped every shot he faced after that to help lead the Wild to a comeback win. With Saturday's victory, he is up to an 11-2-2 record with a 2.16 GAA and a .931 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. The 23-year-old netminder is constructing a true case for this season's Calder Trophy and will likely be in contention for the award alongside rookie skaters Matthew Schaefer, Ivan Demidov and Beckett Sennecke. Not only has Wallstedt been one of the league's best rookies this season, but he has also been an elite option between the pipes with the best save percentage among goalies who have appeared in 10-plus games during the 2025-26 campaign. While Minnesota's rising star will likely continue to operate in a timeshare between the pipes with Filip Gustavsson, Wallstedt is a must-start across all formats when he is slated to take the ice.